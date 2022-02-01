STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K T Rama Rao reviews development works in Kukatpally

They informed the Minister that works will be taken up as and when approval is received from the Railways.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Monday held a meeting to review the development works in Kukatpally Assembly constituency. Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the GHMC officials explained that the expansion of Fathenagar Flyover is pending as the South Central Railway (SCR) is yet to give its approval. They informed the Minister that works will be taken up as and when approval is received from the Railways.Corporators requested sanctioning of funds for road improvement works, FoBs and nala improvement works.

Comments

