Sirpurkar Commission submits report in Supreme Court

HYDERABAD: The Justice VS Sirpurkar Commission, constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally of Shadnagar in November 2019, submitted its report before the Apex Court on Friday.

The veterinarian was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. After completing the inquiry, the commission submitted its report before the Supreme Court of India on January 28, 2022, Secretary to the commission, S Sashidhar Reddy, said in a release issued on Monday.

The commission collected various documentary record including investigation records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incident, etc. It held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021. It examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. The advocates of Telangana, police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties participated in the hearings. The commission heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16 to 26. It also inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.