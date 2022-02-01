STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sirpurkar Commission submits report in Supreme Court

The veterinarian was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Justice VS Sirpurkar Commission, constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally of Shadnagar in November 2019, submitted its report before the Apex Court on Friday. 

The veterinarian was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. After completing the inquiry, the commission submitted its report before the Supreme Court of India on January 28, 2022, Secretary to the commission,  S Sashidhar Reddy, said in a release issued on Monday.

The commission collected various documentary record including investigation records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incident, etc. It held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021. It examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence. 

The hearings were held publicly, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. The advocates of Telangana, police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties participated in the hearings. The commission heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16 to 26. It also inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court VS Sirpurkar Commission Chatanpally
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp