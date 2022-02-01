STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stamp duty, registration revenue of TS 5th highest in India

In fact, the collections were higher than in some of the bigger states. 

Published: 01st February 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Proving that realty growth is on an upward trend in the State, stamps duty and registration charge collections in Telangana stood fifth highest in the country. In fact, the collections were higher than in some of the bigger states. 

Telangana recorded stamp duty and collection charge collections of Rs  70 billion in eight months of FY 2022 (April-November) against Rs 52 billion during FY 2021. This also translated into an overall collection increase from 4 per cent in FY 2021 to 7 per cent in FY 2022. As per the data provided by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Telangana, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir are the only states whose revenue for the first eight months of FY 2022 have surpassed the revenue from stamp duty and registration charges in FY 2021.

Stamp duty collection in bigger states like Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were less than Telangana during the eight months of FY 2022. Among all States, Maharashtra recorded the highest collection of Rs 171 billion contributing 17.1 per cent of the total collection recorded during eight months of FY 2022.

The cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges for all states in India was recorded at Rs 1,001 billion for the first eight months of the financial year 2021 April-November 2021. The total stamp duty and registration charges for FY 2021 was Rs 1,277 billion. The average monthly charges collected by 28 states stood at Rs 125 billion in the first eight months of FY 2022, which was slightly lower than Rs 128 billion suggested by the pre-Covid growth trend (FY 2019-FY 2020).

