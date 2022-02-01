STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thieves open fire, steal Rs 43 lakh from car driver

As the driver tried to drive away from the spot, one of the assailants whipped out a gun and opened fire at the driver.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic experts collect fingerprints from the car at Siddipet Sub-registrar’s Office on Monday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a scene straight out of an action flick, two unidentified persons snatched a bag containing Rs 43.5 lakh cash from the driver of a car after opening fire at him at the Sub-registrar’s Office here on Monday.According to police, former sarpanch and a resident of Housing Board Colony V Narasaiah left the money he received after selling his land with the driver and after cautioning him about a possible theft, he went into the Sub-registrar’s Office. 

Soon, armed robbers arrived on the scene and tried to smash the car glasses. As the driver tried to drive away from the spot, one of the assailants whipped out a gun and opened fire at the driver. Even as the driver who sustained a bullet injury on his leg was writhing in pain, the culprits snatched the bag and escaped on a bike. Siddipet police are on the lookout for the culprits. 

