 Anti-farmer, pro-corporate Budget: Congress

Meanwhile, M Kodanda Reddy, vice-president of All India Kisan Congress, said that the Budget reflected the pro-corporate policy of the Centre.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah. (Photo¬ Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State leaders of Congress party on Tuesday described the Union Budget as an anti-people, anti-farmer and pro-corporate Budget and said that the Telangana was deprived of its rightful share.“The Centre has failed to prioritise itself on spendings and appeared more focused on imposing taxes on citizens. The Union Finance Minister failed to announce any measures to reduce the burden on the poor,” former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah said.

While alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao continues to be at the mercy of BJP leadership, he dared the TRS supremo and Chief Minister to pass a resolution against the Centre.  Meanwhile, M Kodanda Reddy, vice-president of All India Kisan Congress, said that the Budget reflected the pro-corporate policy of the Centre. “The agriculture sector was being slowly handed over to the big corporate companies. The incentives on agricultural loans were removed and MSP allocations on 23 crops were cut by Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

