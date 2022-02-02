Budget’22 a blueprint for India@100: Industry leaders

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Union Budget as a long-term growth-oriented one, industry experts said that the focus on infrastructure development through PM Gati Shakti driven by seven engines is a welcome measure.

These experts opine that the new cargo terminals in the next three years are significant steps in improving the supply chain ecosystem in the country. “Extension of emergency credit line guarantee scheme for MSMEs with coverage of Rs 50,000 crore and additional allocation to Covid-hit sectors like hospitality will help MSMEs,” they said.

“The expected growth rate of 9.2 per cent for the current year indicates the buoyancy of the economy and the projected growth of 8 to 8.5 per cent for FY-23 make India one of the fastest growing economies in the world. This Budget is a blueprint for India@100 and has taken the first step towards achieving the vision for India@100,” said K Bhasker Reddy, president at Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He, however, said that the Budget has not offered anything for Telangana, which is very disappointing. “The Budget has created a positive atmosphere for startups. However, there is nothing to cheer about for common people as no sops have been announced to any section,” he added.

Terming it as a “balanced Budget supporting economic recovery”, Ajai Kumar Agarwal, Advisor at SME Chambers of India for AP & Telangana, said: “This Budget will lead to growth in country’s GDP. Considering the constraints, the Finance Minister didn’t have much space to experiment.”

“Like last year, this year too the Budget focused on a familiar strategy of driving capital expenditure to drive growth through higher public spending. Increase in capital expenditure by 4.1 per cent is a boost to the economy. Simplified regulation for e-commerce exports in the gems and jewellery sector is welcome,” he said.

Expansion of NH network

The experts also said that the government’s focus on infrastructure and sustainability will drive growth over the next one year. For instance, the National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, they added. “PM Gati Shakti will encompass the seven engines for multi-modal connectivity for the States with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people and goods through Rs 20,000 crore financed by the government to speed up this project,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.

Scant hope for TS rail projects

All hopes of the TS government to get budget allocation for its proposals and approval of pending and new railway projects were dashed, as there was no clarity in the Union Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 1.4 lakh crore for the Railways. Even though TS has urged the Centre several times to implement various projects, the Budget does not reflect upon anything concrete

Experts welcome anganwadi upgrade

Telangana, which has been one of the many states to see a decline in child nutrition levels as per the National Family Health Survey 5, may see some boost in its child nutrition efforts with the Saksham Anganwadis programme. While Telangana has already upgraded a lot of its Anganwadis by incorporating use of televised programmes, apps to measure nutritional indicators of children etc, the increased boost could be of use to the State’s efforts, add experts. “ASCI has recently conducted a study in rural parts of Telangana and found the State putting in a concentrated effort to combat anaemia on a war footing. This boost towards nutrition and clubbing it under ‘Naari Shakti’ will help further the Telangana government’s efforts,” said Dr Subodh Kandumuthan, Director Dr Kakarla Subba Rao Centre for Healthcare Management, ASCI. However, some experts were of the opinion that though the Saksham scheme was welcome, they were disappointed at no allocation for new Anganwadis.

‘Compensate funds spent by AP’

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, speaking on interlinking of rivers Krishna-Godavari, Krishna-Penna and Penna-Cauvery, said the State government had already linked Godavari and Krishna with its own funds. “The Centre should compensate the funds spent by the State for linking the two rivers,’’ he said. The Andhra Pradesh State government has proposed three development projects.