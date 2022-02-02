STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress plans 48-hour protest, to burn effigies of KCR over his remarks on constitution

The demonstrations would include burning of the CM's effigy in front of Ambedkar’s statues across the state

Published: 02nd February 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong displeasure over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements about a 'new constitution', PCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress cadre to launch a stir by announcing a 48-hour protest programme from February 3. The demonstrations would include burning of the CM's effigy in front of Ambedkar’s statues across the state.

Speaking to media persons at TS Bhavan in New Delhi, Revanth felt that KCR’s mindset reflects the saffron party’s aspirations. "This would do grave injustice to various sections, particularly SCs and STs. KCR should apologise for his utterances. If he fails to do so, we shall be holding deeksha and burn his effigies," he said.

Questioning KCR’s backing of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in his overtures in UP, the Malkajgiri MP held that it was clear that KCR has brokered a deal for ensuring the BJP’s win in UP.

“If at all KCR was against the BJP, he would have made efforts to ensure the BJP loses these elections. But he is indirectly helping out the party, while appearing to be speaking against it. KCR and Asad are like a supari gang. While KCR received the supari, Asad is his ‘sharp shooter’, who will ensure non-BJP votes are divided,” he alleged.

Reacting to the 'expletives-filled rant' of the Chief Minister, Revanth said that KCR in his two-and-a-half-hour speech had consumed more airtime than Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and appeared to be in an inebriated condition.

“Rather than reacting on the budget and proposals, KCR spoke against a Telugu woman heading the Ministry and the PM in filthy language which does not befit his stature. KCR should clarify as to whom he was insulting, the Finance Minister or Prime Minister or the people of Telangana,” he demanded.

Describing the Union Budget (2022-23) as 'suit-boot' budget, the PCC chief felt that it was disappointing for the unemployed, poor and farmers. "Besides this, the funds allocated for healthcare and education show that the government has failed to learn from its mistakes," he added.

