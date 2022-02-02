STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expletives-filled rant: KCR lashes out at the Union Budget 2022-23 

Rao called BJP leaders “rabid dogs” and “barking dogs” who use the  social media as a “kshudra vidya” (witchcraft).

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashes out at the Union Budget 2022-23 during a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday as Home Minister Mahmood Ali looks on.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his two-and-a-half hour media conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hurled choicest abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP. 

Rao called BJP leaders “rabid dogs” and “barking dogs” who use the  social media as a “kshudra vidya” (witchcraft). “Singapore has no resources but its leadership had damak (brains). India has plenty of resources but the leaders (read Congress and BJP leaders) had no damak,” he said.Claiming that the BJP was copying the schemes of TRS government, Rao said: “Mandi ki puttina biddalu maa pillale antaru”.

Here are a few other remarks the CM made during his fiery press conference on Tuesday

  • Narendra Modi is a short-sighted man
  • Telivi takkuva (senseless) BJP government
  • BJP daridrapu gottu (disgraceful) party 
  • Modi failed to bring black money stashed in other countries. But, sent bigwigs like Vijay Mallya having black money to other countries
  • Niramala aatma droham chesukunnavu (killed self-respect)
  • River linking is joke of the millennium 
  • Jhut, dhoka Budget 
  • Kondaru chillara gallu (read Bandi Sanjay) are saying that they would send me to jail
