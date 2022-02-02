Expletives-filled rant: KCR lashes out at the Union Budget 2022-23 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his two-and-a-half hour media conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hurled choicest abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP.

Rao called BJP leaders “rabid dogs” and “barking dogs” who use the social media as a “kshudra vidya” (witchcraft). “Singapore has no resources but its leadership had damak (brains). India has plenty of resources but the leaders (read Congress and BJP leaders) had no damak,” he said.Claiming that the BJP was copying the schemes of TRS government, Rao said: “Mandi ki puttina biddalu maa pillale antaru”.

Here are a few other remarks the CM made during his fiery press conference on Tuesday