STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers’ groups see fund cut for agri schemes

Even in the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), he observes that though the scheme had a budget estimate of Rs 3,712 crore in 2021-22, its revised estimate was only Rs 2,000 crore.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on her at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers’ organisations have criticised the Union Budget 2022-23 for not only reducing the share of budget for agriculture and allied sectors from 3.87 per cent in 2021-22 to 3.51 per cent in 2022-23, but also for cutting down on funding for price support schemes like the Market Intervention Scheme and PM-AASHA.

“From a meagre Rs 400 crore budget in 2021-22, PM-AASHA budget has been slashed to Rs 1 crore. Similarly, MIS-PSS scheme has been cut down from Rs 3,596 crore in the revised estimates from last year, to Rs 1,500 crore in this budget proposal,” says V Kiran, representative of Rythu Swarajya Vedika. 

He also points out that the Budget estimate for Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna (PKVY) in 2021-22 was only Rs 450 crore, whose revised estimates further brought it down to Rs 100 crore last year. Even in the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), he observes that though the scheme had a budget estimate of Rs 3,712 crore in 2021-22, its revised estimate was only Rs 2,000 crore. In the present budget, he feels that budget allocations for several such schemes related to agriculture, have been obfuscated under the head of RKVY and it wasn’t clear what has actually been allocated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022-23 Union budget 2022 Farmers Agri scheme
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp