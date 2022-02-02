Farmers’ groups see fund cut for agri schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers’ organisations have criticised the Union Budget 2022-23 for not only reducing the share of budget for agriculture and allied sectors from 3.87 per cent in 2021-22 to 3.51 per cent in 2022-23, but also for cutting down on funding for price support schemes like the Market Intervention Scheme and PM-AASHA.

“From a meagre Rs 400 crore budget in 2021-22, PM-AASHA budget has been slashed to Rs 1 crore. Similarly, MIS-PSS scheme has been cut down from Rs 3,596 crore in the revised estimates from last year, to Rs 1,500 crore in this budget proposal,” says V Kiran, representative of Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

He also points out that the Budget estimate for Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna (PKVY) in 2021-22 was only Rs 450 crore, whose revised estimates further brought it down to Rs 100 crore last year. Even in the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), he observes that though the scheme had a budget estimate of Rs 3,712 crore in 2021-22, its revised estimate was only Rs 2,000 crore. In the present budget, he feels that budget allocations for several such schemes related to agriculture, have been obfuscated under the head of RKVY and it wasn’t clear what has actually been allocated.