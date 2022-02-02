STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR announces plots, Rs 1 crore for tribal Padma awardees

The CM also announced that an open plot and Rs 1 crore would be given to Padma Shri Kanakaraju, who received the award last year. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to Padma Shri awardee Sakinam Ramachandraiah at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (File photo)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to Padma Shri awardee Sakinam Ramachandraiah at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday,  announced that the government will allot land and Rs 1 crore towards construction of a house and other expenses to Padma Shri Sakinam Ramachandraiah, who was conferred the prestigious award on the occasion of Republic Day for his life-long efforts to preserve the tribal folklore,

Kanchumelam-Kanchutalam. Ramachandraiah, accompanied by Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip R Kantha Rao, met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao asked Kantha Rao to coordinate with Ramachandraiah for construction of the house. The CM also announced that an open plot and Rs 1 crore would be given to Padma Shri Kanakaraju, who received the award last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Chandrasekhar Rao Padma awardees Plot
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp