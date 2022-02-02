KCR announces plots, Rs 1 crore for tribal Padma awardees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday, announced that the government will allot land and Rs 1 crore towards construction of a house and other expenses to Padma Shri Sakinam Ramachandraiah, who was conferred the prestigious award on the occasion of Republic Day for his life-long efforts to preserve the tribal folklore,

Kanchumelam-Kanchutalam. Ramachandraiah, accompanied by Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip R Kantha Rao, met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao asked Kantha Rao to coordinate with Ramachandraiah for construction of the house. The CM also announced that an open plot and Rs 1 crore would be given to Padma Shri Kanakaraju, who received the award last year.