Let’s wait & watch: Experts on funds for Medical colleges

This budget is not very different from the previous one apart from the stress on improving manpower by bringing in new medical colleges.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Rs 7,500 crore allocated for the establishment of new medical colleges and increase of MBBS seats in existing government medical colleges, health experts hope that Telangana will be able to reap benefits from the same. They note this is the only exciting prospect for the State in the Union Budget.

This budget is not very different from the previous one apart from the stress on improving manpower by bringing in new medical colleges. There is also a mental tele-health programme being launched which will be useful for the public who are stressed after two years of the pandemic, said experts.

They opined it is to be seen how much the new budget allocation for medical colleges will benefit the State because the ruling TRS had in the past alleged that the BJP-led Central government has not given any support to build medical colleges in the State, whereas the Centre responded saying Telangana did not submit any proposal seeking new colleges. It is also to be seen whether the newly announced allocation will specifically be of use for the eight new colleges announced by KCR government in Hyderabad and other districts of the State, they said. 

“Under the PMSSY scheme, AIIMS Bibinagar may get support to improve its infrastructure. On the whole, the budget has nothing new and has even dramatically cut allocation on scientific research spending which will not help in the long run,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, President, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association. 

