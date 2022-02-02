Satavahana-era habitation destroyed in Rajapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Satavahana-era habitation in Somaram village of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, which was named by one of the kings, was destroyed, rendering ancient history and rare artefacts erased due to agricultural activity.

A terracotta figurine of Mother Goddess

One comforting thing is that a rare terracotta figurine of the ‘Mother Goddess’ has been preserved by historian S Haragopal, Convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who believes that the unique form of the figurine is comparable to similar figurines unearthed in Harappa and Mohenjodaro.

Haragopal, along with his team of archaeology enthusiasts, found large bricks datable to between the 1st Century BC and 2nd Century AD, which were part of a large mound, when Satakarnis had ruled this region. The mound which is locally called Simmuloni Patigadda, has derived its name from Chimukhudu, who was Srimukha Satakarni, the ruler of the Satakarni dynasty. The village named after him must have had some significance, he said.

The figurine of ‘Mother Goddess’ found by him is 7.5 cm tall, 4 cm wide and 2 cm thick. The figurine is made of clay and the woman appears to be pregnant in the picture, he stated.