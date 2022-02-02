Budget: Sectoral push, no tax benefits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realtors see the Union Budget 2022-23 as giving a major push to the real estate sector. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to invest Rs 48,000 crore in affordable housing will the sector a big boost, they opine.

Saurabh Garg, co-founder and CBO at NoBroker.in, said Sitharaman’s Budget is pretty balanced and an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore for affordable housing to build 80 lakh houses will definitely boost the real estate sector. This will pave way for housing for all, which is a positive sign, he said. “Digitisation of land records will help in faster and smoother digital transactions in future because currently, people have to go through lengthy legal processes and transaction cycles,” he said.

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, said that the infrastructure status given to data centres will provide a huge boost to the fast evolving digital environment of the country. “The Union Finance Minister has said that the SEZ Act will be replaced with a new law. I will be waiting for further details given the significant impact of this on the commercial real estate sector,” he said.

“However, the government could have given further boost to the housing sector given the strong multiplier effect the sector has on the economy. The sector would have benefited by demand-boosting tax benefit measures,” Shishir added.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Colliers said the Budget is forward-looking and focuses on a long-term plan for the country with digitisation, urban development, and sustainability at its core. “But, we would have liked if there was more push on the demand side, such as the extension and expansion of the credit-linked subsidy scheme,” he said.