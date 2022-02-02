Siddipet robbery: CCTVs yield clues

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Police are on the verge of nabbing the prime suspect in the shooting and robbery near the Sub-registrar’s Office in Siddipet on Monday when the driver of a car was shot in the leg and the accused ran away with Rs 43.5 lakh cash. The car’s owner, who had received the sum in a property sale, had gone on an errand nearby.

Sources said the cops have already zeroed in on the accused after analysing the CCTV footage. Fifteen special teams have been set up for probe and are busy extracting crucial information from the CCTV footage near the crime spot. The police have found that the accused carried had scouted the location before the offence.

On Monday, former sarpanch V Narsaiah gave a bag of cash to his driver as he wanted to visit the document writer’s shop near the sub-registrar’s office. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a man, on a motorcycle, opened fire at the driver and fled with the money. Another man was also seen walking towards the car just seconds before the incident. The police are trying to ascertain his role, if any, with the offence. The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused went towards Ponnala in Siddipet on a motorcycle.

Two persons interrogated

To get the complete picture of the incident that took place on Monday, the police questioned Narsaiah, who sold the plot, and Sridhar Reddy, a resident of Gudikandula village in Thoguta mandal.Footage of the accused from the CCTV cameras has been collected and posted on social media. Sources said that all the police stations in the district, as well as the police of neighbouring districts, were alerted. A police official said that the department was working earnestly to solve the case by Wednesday evening.