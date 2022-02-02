STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tech firms, startups say Budget is encouraging 

The Union Budget delivered good news to IT companies that have been advocating funds for upskilling and reskilling to meet the skilled workforce needs of the country.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tech

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Technology experts are elated at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget laying more emphasis on promoting drone technology and agritech, adoption of emerging technologies, funding for upskilling and reskilling workforce and giving relief to startups in the form of extending tax holiday in view of the pandemic.

“The provision of funding for accelerating agriculture is great news for drone companies innovating in drone spraying and crop analysis as it has been a highly capital-intensive task to conduct research and development and establishment of guidelines and processes for drones in the agricultural practice. Drone technology space in India has been booming owing to the establishment of guidelines by DGCA and MoCA. Drone services and their solutions will propel the drone market in India to accelerate faster with the Budget’s move,” said Aniketh Madhusudhan, Director, Airserve Initiatives.

ALSO READ: Overall, inclusive, growth-oriented Budget: Industry

The Union Budget delivered good news to IT companies that have been advocating funds for upskilling and reskilling to meet the skilled workforce needs of the country.“The government has given an additional push to upskilling, reskilling and skill development segment in the Budget that will result in extensive use of technology, which in turn will give a boost to the job market and encourage tech companies to invest in research and development and explore avenues to leverage existing tech and create new products,” opined Prashanth Nanjundappa, VP of Product Management for the Chef Business Unit, Progress, a reputed IT company. 

The startup ecosystem has also welcomed the relief and encouragement given to the startups in the Budget.
“The extension for startups on both the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and the capital gains exemption for investment by another year (March, 2023) is a progressive continuity of last year’s Budget policies powering economic growth. It is encouraging to see the government’s support for startups across different sectors like healthcare, gaming, drones, electric mobility and the defence sector,” said M Srinivas Reddy, CEO, T-Hub.

“The Finance Minister announced an expansion of the Centre’s guarantee fund by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore. Millions of MSMEs impacted by the pandemic may receive additional support from ECLGS, aiding them in softening but not minimising the impacts,” opined R Deepthi, CEO, We-Hub, also adding that the dedicated fund for Agritech is a great move. She, however, felt that emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’ looked like a missed opportunity on supporting inclusion and diversity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech Technology Budget Union Budget Union Budget 2022
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp