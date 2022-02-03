STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 lakh households will soon get drinking water supply: Minister

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been ensured that there is no drinking water shortage in Hyderabad, he said.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:34 AM

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that drinking water connections will soon be provided to two lakh households in municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme, which is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for Phase II works in Medchal constituency on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Water Board will be providing drinking water facility in the constituency at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.

“During 2014-18, about Rs 2,000 crore was spent on addressing the drinking water issues in the suburban areas coming under the GHMC limits. The ORR Phase-II will cover over two lakh additional households,” he said.“In Medchal constituency itself, black connections will be given to 50,000 households for just one rupee. The new connections will be provided in three phases -- in April, July, December,” he added.Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been ensured that there is no drinking water shortage in Hyderabad, he said.

Comments

