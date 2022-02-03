STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56-year-old takes 30-min ice bath for a record

Performing such stunts is not new for Ravinder. He has been pushing his body to the limit ever since he could remember.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Fifty-six-year-old Kamarapu
Ravinder immerses himself
in a drum of ice-cold water,
in his attempt to be featured
in the record books, in
Karimnagar on Wednesday

KARIMNAGAR: A 56-year-old man stayed put in a barrel full of ice-cold water for 30 minutes at Theegalaguttapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Wednesday. Kamarapu Ravinder was submerged neck-deep in the water in his bid to be included in the Wonder Book of Records. 

Performing such stunts is not new for Ravinder. He has been pushing his body to the limit ever since he could remember. In 2017, Ravinder completed a 10K run in a record time of 47.30 minutes, in scorching heat.He walks about 10 km every day. “I don’t suffer from aches or pains. I am healthy and happy,” Ravinder says.

