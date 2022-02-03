BJP to take KCR Head-on with ‘Bheem Deeksha’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking party workers across the State to perform ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement seeking rewriting of the Constitution, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday announced a ‘Bhim Deeksha’ at the party office in Nampally on Thursday.

On Wednesday, BJP MPs performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ of the statue of BR Ambedkar near Telangana Bhavan against Rao’s remarks during his press meet on Tuesday where he had criticised BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Union Budget 2022-23.Addressing the media, Sanjay said that Rao has lost the moral ground to continue as Chief Minister after “attacking the Constitution”.

“Our country is the largest democracy having a great Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, which is an inspiration for many democracies in the world. Prime Minister Modi had also stated that it was only due to the Constitution that he was able to become the Chief minister and then the Prime Minister. The Constitution has enabled chai-walas like him to become MPs, Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Chief Justices of the Supreme Court,” Sanjay said.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the Chief Minister’s statement to deprive SCs, STs and BCs of the reservations guaranteed to them under the Constitution.The BJP MP said that the “aristocratic, dictatorial and feudalistic” attitude of the Chief Minister was reflective of his intention to rewrite the Constitution, so that people from the weaker sections could be prevented from entering Parliament or Assembly.

“KCR must remember that even Indira Gandhi had conspired to make changes to the Constitution but had to taste defeat in elections,” Sanjay said, adding the Rao would turn into ashes if he went anywhere near the Constitution.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender also reminded the Chief Minister that it was only because of the provisions of Article 3 of the Constitution that Telangana was formed, and that equality and equal opportunities were guaranteed to all sections of the society irrespective of caste, creed and religion in the Constitution.He said that basic constitutional rights were being violated under the TRS rule, the reason why honest and sincere IAS and IPS officers like Akunuri Murali and RS Praveen Kumar had to tender their resignations.

Resign: MLA Raghu to KCR

Siddipet: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for passing insulting remarks on the Indian Constitution, saying he should resign immediately. Telangana had been formed under the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar. The BJP activists burnt an effigy of the CM in front of the Ambedkar statue in Dubbaka.

MRPS protests near Ambedkar statues

Khammam: MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga announced protests till February 10 at Ambedkar statues across TS over KCR’s remarks against the Constitution.He demanded that KCR offer an unconditional apology.