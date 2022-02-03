STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress plans 48-hr stir over CM’s remark 

The demonstrations will include burning the CM’s effigies in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statues across the State. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong displeasure over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposing a new Constitution, TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress cadre to protest by announcing a 48-hour deeksha (fast) from February 3 at Gandhi Bhavan. The demonstrations will include burning the CM’s effigies in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statues across the State. 

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Revanth stated that KCR’s mindset reflected the saffron party’s aspirations. “This would render grave injustice to various sections, particularly the SCs and STs. KCR should apologise for his utterances. If he fails to do so, we shall be taking forward the stir,” he said. 

While strongly condemning the statements of the Chief Minister during his press meet on Tuesday, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was also present, reminded KCR that carving out Telangana was possible only because of the Constitution. 

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, during his media interaction on the Assembly premises, expressed shock that a learned man like KCR was pitching for ‘new’ Constitution. He felt that it was high time people taught him a lesson. “People are eagerly waiting for his term to end and KCR’s aspirations both at State and national level will remain unfulfilled,” Jagga Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Constitution Remark Revanth Reddy 48-hour deeksha
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp