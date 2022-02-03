Congress plans 48-hr stir over CM’s remark 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong displeasure over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposing a new Constitution, TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress cadre to protest by announcing a 48-hour deeksha (fast) from February 3 at Gandhi Bhavan. The demonstrations will include burning the CM’s effigies in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statues across the State.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Revanth stated that KCR’s mindset reflected the saffron party’s aspirations. “This would render grave injustice to various sections, particularly the SCs and STs. KCR should apologise for his utterances. If he fails to do so, we shall be taking forward the stir,” he said.

While strongly condemning the statements of the Chief Minister during his press meet on Tuesday, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was also present, reminded KCR that carving out Telangana was possible only because of the Constitution.

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, during his media interaction on the Assembly premises, expressed shock that a learned man like KCR was pitching for ‘new’ Constitution. He felt that it was high time people taught him a lesson. “People are eagerly waiting for his term to end and KCR’s aspirations both at State and national level will remain unfulfilled,” Jagga Reddy said.