Free water for Cantonment residents as well: Talasani

Talasani said that the government has also sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of a hospital in Bollaram that would benefit the people of the area.

Cinematography Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav . (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday announced that a free drinking water supply scheme, on the lines of the scheme being implemented in other parts of Hyderabad, would soon be implemented for residents of Secunderabad Cantonment.

During a meeting with Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) CEO Ajit Reddy and other officials at the Cantonment Board office, Talasani said that financial burden through free supply of 20,000 litres of drinking water would be around Rs 1.5 crore per month.

“While there are 62 Cantonment Boards in the country, it will be only in Telangana that the residents will get free drinking water, as per the orders of the Chief Minister. The people of Cantonment are also our children. Cantonment has a population of about 4 lakh and they are covered by various welfare schemes implemented by the State government,” he said.

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a special initiative to develop the Cantonment and solve the problems of the people. “The TRS government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the development of Ramanna Kunta and Rs 10 crore for Patny Nala,” he said.

