STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government issues guidelines for mutual transfers

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for inter-cadre mutual transfer of employees.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for inter-cadre mutual transfer of employees. The online applications for mutual transfers will be made available from March 1 to 15. As per guidelines, the mutual transfer application will be accepted from employees of same management and same posts. For example, a Maths teacher in an English medium school can apply for mutual transfer with another person holding the same post - teaching Maths at another English medium school.

Employees under suspension are not eligible for the mutual transfer. As the transfers will be made on the request, the employees are not eligible for TA, the government order said.The mutual transfer option was given to employees as a large number of them wanted inter-cadre transfers after the implementation of GO 317, through which the employees were adjusted to new districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inter-cadre mutual transfer Employees Telangana government
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp