Government issues guidelines for mutual transfers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for inter-cadre mutual transfer of employees. The online applications for mutual transfers will be made available from March 1 to 15. As per guidelines, the mutual transfer application will be accepted from employees of same management and same posts. For example, a Maths teacher in an English medium school can apply for mutual transfer with another person holding the same post - teaching Maths at another English medium school.

Employees under suspension are not eligible for the mutual transfer. As the transfers will be made on the request, the employees are not eligible for TA, the government order said.The mutual transfer option was given to employees as a large number of them wanted inter-cadre transfers after the implementation of GO 317, through which the employees were adjusted to new districts.