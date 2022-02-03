STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Modi PM only for Gujarat? asks KTR

IT Minister hits out at Centre’s ‘step-motherly’ attitude towards Telangana, non-sanction of funds for projects, institutes

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao addresses the media after laying the foundation for the ORR Phase-II drinking water supply scheme at Medchal constitutency on Wednesday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his displeasure at the discrimination against Telangana, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded to know if Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister only for Gujarat and not Telangana.

Rama Rao wondered why the Union government was behaving as if Telangana is an enemy nation and is not part of the country and as if the State has a different Prime Minister. He accused Centre of “showing step-motherly love” towards Telangana.

Speaking at various development programmes in Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, the Minister said the Union budget had nothing to offer. “We wrote at least 30 letters to the Union government and did not get an answer to even one,” he said.

Rama Rao said that no funds were allocated for cleaning of Musi river, expansion of the Metro rail and many other projects. “Not even a single rupee has been allotted to the State. They won’t sanction educational institutions or funds to the State. They do not support Telangana in any way, but come here and raise Hindu-Muslim panchayats,” the IT Minister said.

On Wednesday, he laid the foundation stone for Strategic Nala Development Works pertaining to Boduppal and Peerzadiguda Corporations and also inaugurated a faecal sludge treatment plant in Boduppal.

Earlier in the day, the Minister said that State has developed the biggest waste to energy plant in South India at Jawaharnagar dumping yard at a cost of Rs 485 crore which was now generating 24 MW of power.

“Similarly, there would be another plant here to produce 24 MW energy from waste. It would be developed at a cost of Rs  500 crore under phase II,” Rama Rao said. “Keeping public health in view, we have taken up a lot of activities at Jawaharnagar dumping yard. We have done green capping spending Rs 147 crore and also carried out leachate treatment for Rs 250 crore,” he said.

