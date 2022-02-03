Kishan calls out KCR’s ‘lies’ on funds for TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy has come down like a ton of bricks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for using profane language and scurrilous insinuations while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for trying to peddle half truths and lies on the funds and projects sanctioned by the Centre for Telangana.

In a point-by-point rebuttal of the issues that the Chief Minister had raised at his media conference on Tuesday, where he expressed his opinion on the Union Budget, Kishan Reddy also questioned what respect he had for women when he spoke derisively about even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for quoting from Mahabharata to describe the basic theme of Budget. He also slamdunked KCR for mooting the idea of rewriting the Constitution of India. He clarified that the Chief Minister’s statement that there was a cut in the Budget allocations for subsidy on fertilisers only reflected his ignorance.

Kishan Reddy said that though Budget allocation for 2021-22 for the subsidy on fertilisers was Rs 79,529 crore, it was later revised to Rs 1,40,000 crore, when the international prices for raw materials had gone up. Allocation of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the 2022-23 Budget meant a hike of 33 per cent over the last year’s initial allocation, he noted. The Union Minister pointed out that reopening of the fertiliser plant at Ramagundam by spending Rs 6,000 crore was intended for the welfare of the farmers of Telangana.

Similarly, though the Centre had allocated Rs 73,000 crore in Budget for NREGS last year, its estimates had been revised later to Rs 99,000 crore keeping in mind the loss of livelihood due to the pandemic and the government’s efforts to ensure it, by providing more man days and getting more workers registered under the scheme. In that respect, the current year’s allocation of Rs 73,000 crore was in line with the actual spending of Rs 71,687 crore in the pre-Covid period.

He has also rubbished the Chief Minister’s claim that cuts were made to food subsidies from Rs 2,11,000 crore last year to Rs 1,45,000 crore allocated in the present Budget, by pointing out that under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre had spent Rs 2,60,000 crore on distributing free ration to 80 crore beneficiaries during 18 months of the pandemic.

Kishan Reddy also said that there was 15 per cent increase in Budget allocation for public health as compared to last year. Establishing oxygen plants, production and procurement of equipment and extending other facilities was done as a one-time investment in the sector last year with a revised estimate of Rs 71,268 crore, which was still much less than the current year’s allocation of Rs 83,000 crore.

Reminding the Chief Minister that the Centre has spent Rs 1,16,000 crore in three years for providing drinking water to the citizens, he said that it had earmarked Rs 3,60,000 crore to implement the project across the country.

Calling out the Chief Minister for his lies that the Centre had sanctioned only Rs 42,000 crore to the State since 2014, he said that just for National Highways alone, the Centre has given projects to the State amounting to Rs 64,590 crore, which included completed, ongoing and the proposed projects as well as the regional ring-road. He also said that the Chief Minister opposing interlinking of rivers on one hand but blaming the Centre for non-optimisation of river waters was a paradox in essence.

Questioning the Chief Minister for his failure to implement several tall promises made by him since 2014, he said that the former had no right to criticise BJP, and praised the Union Budget as a tax-free progressive Budget, which would boost manufacturing and create jobs. “Where are the skyscrapers you have promised at Hussainsagar. Have you forgotten your promise of making the stinking and highly-polluted Hussainsagar waters taste like coconut water?” he asked,