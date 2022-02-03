Ramanuja’s centenary birth anniversary celebrations begin with Shobha Yatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of devotees participated in the Shobha Yatra,which marked the commencement of the 12-day birth centenary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya in Muchintal village near Shamshabad on Thursday. With Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy leading the grand Shobha Yatra, seven pujya jeeyars and hundreds of ruthwiks were chanting verses of Vedas; thousands of devotees chanted bhajans and hundreds of kolatam dancers and singers formed a procession to the Yagashala located close to the Statue of Equality site.

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Maha Yajna, a Vedic ritual of offering oblations to the sacred fires was performed by 5,000 Vedic scholars in 1,035 yaaga kundas (ritual pits) located at 144 homashalas, which will continue for the next 14 days at the 45-acre venue. Among the ingredients offered as oblations in the yajna were 1.5 lakh kg pure ghee made especially for the Maha Yajna from the milk of desi cows; samidha and wood from the sacred trees (yajna vrukshas) like jammi, raavi, juvvi, and uttareni; cereals, red soil, and gomayam (cow dung).

The event also witnessed the chanting of nine branches of the four Vedas, Ashtakshari Maha Mantra, also known as Mantra Rajam (king of all mantras), the recitation of Itihasas, Puranas and Agamas. Mahaprasadam, the sanctified food, was served to all devotees throughout the day. The chanting of Ashtakshari Maha Mantra will take place on all 12 days of Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, starting Wednesday, and is expected to reach the counting of one crore by the end of the festival. It was followed by Vasthu Puja and Punyhavachanam.Arani Madhanam, morning homam, Purnahuthi, evening homam, Ishti Shala and Sudarshana Ishti would be held at the Yagashalas on Thursday.

