Rs 32 crore allotted to develop  113 mortuaries across State 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has allotted Rs 32.5 crore for the development of 113 mortuaries in the State after they were found in a poor condition. Besides developing freezers and other equipment that is necessary to preserve bodies, additional rooms will be constructed at these facilities to increase the capacity, officials said.The officials further said: “Not all families can afford private freezers as they charge a lot of money to keep bodies until their relatives arrive from other states and countries.”

Overall, Rs 11.12 crore will be earmarked to develop the facilities at 10 hospitals, which include Osmania General Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad, and other medical colleges in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangala and Adilabad. The remaining Rs 21.42 crore will be used to upgrade mortuaries at 51 Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to deploy doctors specialising in forensics at all the mortuaries, following which the State Medical Council has sanctioned 102 forensic specialist posts. The State Health Department will also receive 16 new hearse vehicles, adding to its fleet of existing 50 vehicles.