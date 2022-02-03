Shift dumpyard, demands Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao of the unkept promise of shifting the Jawaharnagar dumping yard, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday raised environmental concerns brought to his notice by the Dammaiguda JAC formed by residents.

In an open letter addressed to the Minister who incidentally had visited the area during the course of the day, the Congress MP, under whose Parliamentary constituency the area falls, said that numerous representation by the JAC were ignored, hence they had now approached him.

“Despite its assurance to the National Green Tribunal that it would solve the problem, the government’s apathy is deplorable. These people are only seeking clean air and drinking water, besides better living standards. It is high time that government finds an alternative site for shifting of the dump yard,” Revanth said.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders led by PCC spokesperson S Harivardhan Reddy tried to block Rama Rao’s convoy on its way to Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation limits.