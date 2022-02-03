STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Supari gang’ helping BJP win in UP: Revanth 

Describing the Union Budget as a ‘suit-boot’ Budget, the TPCC chief said that this was disappointing for unemployed, poor and farmers.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:50 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a ‘supari gang’ (contract killers) that is on a mission to help BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections.Questioning Rao openly backing Owaisi’s decision to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Malkajgiri Congress MP said that it is clearly evident that the TRS chief has brokered a deal to ensure BJP’s victory in UP. 

“If at all KCR was against BJP, he should spend all his energies in ensuring BJP’s defeat. But he is indirectly helping the BJP even while criticising it in public. KCR and Asad are like a supari gang. KCR received supari and Asad is his ‘sharp shooter’, who will ensure non-BJP votes are divided,” he said. 

Referring to Rao’s ‘expletives-filled rant’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Revanth said: “KCR in his two-and-a-half hour speech consumed more airtime than Union Finance Minister did during her Budget presentation and appeared to be in an inebriated condition.” 

“Rather than reacting to the Budget and proposals, KCR spoke against a Telugu woman heading the Ministry and the PM in a filthy language. He should clarify as to whom he was trying to insult. Is it the Finance Minister or Prime Minister or people of Telangana?” he wondered.

Describing the Union Budget as a ‘suit-boot’ Budget, the TPCC chief said that this was disappointing for unemployed, poor and farmers. “Funds allocated for healthcare and education sectors show that the government has failed to learn from its previous mistakes,” he added.

