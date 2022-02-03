Telanagana States’ ranking in clean water, energy improves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of reaching the sustainable development goals (SDG), the Telanagana State has improved its performance in Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG6) and Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7), according to Economic Survey 2022.

The State has secured 100 points in SDG-7 and 96 points in SDG-6, 73 points in Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG-12), 76 points in Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG-11) and 81 points in Life on Land (SDG-15). With this, the Telangana now stands at the 11th place, along with Gujarat, with overall 69 points.

According to the survey, housing sales in Hyderabad have bounced back to the pre-pandemic level. “The decline in housing transactions during the first and second Covid-19 waves was not uniform across cities. During the first wave, the housing prices increased in cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Thane, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru, while as the housing prices decreased in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi. Similar trends were observed during the second wave. The housing prices in these cities continued to increase despite the pandemic,” the survey stated.

The survey also stated that the total forest cover in seven major cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai -- was 509.72 sq km in 2021, which 0.07 per cent of India’s total forest cover.