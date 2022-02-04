STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 more held for AP Mahesh Bank heist

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank heist case on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested two more people in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank heist case on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests to seven. There could be more arrests in the coming day as police are investigation a cyber attack on the bank in which nearly Rs 13 crore were siphoned off and transferred to 127 accounts after cracking the bank servers on January 25. The accused have been nabbed from different cities including Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru.Police suspect that the details of the bank accounts may have been compromised over the dark web.

