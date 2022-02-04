STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3rd wave receding in Telangana, say experts

‘Decline in the number of daily cases in line with other states; no need for more lockdowns’ 

Published: 04th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Third wave

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a month-long rise in daily and active Covid cases, Telangana has begun to see a significant decline in the third wave. According to Professor M Vidyasagar from IIT Hyderabad, who is part of the SUTRA consortium that creates mathematical models of predicting the wave, the Covid-19 third wave hit its peak around January 24-25 with maximum daily caseload of 4,500 approximately. As per the media bulletin, 4,559 cases was the highest number of daily cases seen this month on January 25, after which cases have declined. 

“Currently, the State is seeing about 2,800-odd cases daily which is a 40 per cent reduction from last week. This trend is  in line with what most other states in the country are seeing in terms of hitting the peak and gradual decline in cases,” explained Vidyasagar.

A similar analysis was shared by Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India, who said that Telangana and other states in the country were seeing a decline in hospitalisations and deaths. “At the moment it appears like the third wave is behind us. Right now, there is no need to worry about Omicron,” he said.

Masks, social distancing must continue

While experts find no cause of concern with the Omicron variant, they say masking mandates, social distancing and restrictions for social gatherings by limiting the public must continue. “Masks, hand-washing and social distancing must become habits to prevent another wave,” added Dr Burri.

Lockdowns of no use

They however state that lockdowns or curfews will not be of any significant use now. “The time for lockdowns is over. But masking is of utmost importance as we can’t rule out future variants. But whatever variant that be, the world is better prepared and more refined in its approach to identify and tackle it. We can rule out a devastating wave in future,” said Professor Vidyasagar. 

State logs 2,421 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

TS reported 2,421 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after conducting 81,417 tests. As many as 3,980 people, who had tested positive previously, have recovered from the infection. With this, the active cases in the State now stand at 33,104.  The state also saw two more deaths, taking the toll to 4,096.  Of the total fresh cases, 649 were found within the GHMC limits, nearly a hundred less than the previous day.

