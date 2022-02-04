Conduct both online, offline classes: TS High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Thursday directed the State to provide facilities at all government-run schools to conduct classes in both online as well as physical mode till the end of February. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, issued the order while hearing a batch of Covid-related petitions.

During the hearing, senior counsel L Ravichander had sought a stay on the State’s decision to reopen schools, citing that the schoolchildren haven’t been vaccinated yet. He further said that the government-run schools lack the infrastructure and facilities required to maintain social distancing norms.

Disagreeing with the counsel’s contentions, the bench observed: “Students from Hyderabad can pursue their education online, but what will happen to those residing in rural areas? Many schools in such areas don’t even have proper desks and chairs. We are not dealing with the schools located in USA or Delhi. These are the schools located in small villages where children sit on the floor and you are talking about holding virtual classes there.”

Advocate General B S Prasad informed the court that the facility of conducting online classes will be provided to all government-run schools through satellite, as was done during the peak of Covid-19 in 2020. He assured that all the measures will be taken to have the people follow norms. “A compliance report will be submitted by next date of hearing,” he said.

Further, the court has made it clear that no restrictions will be imposed on weekly markets held in different areas of the city as these are the only source for poor villagers to eke out their livelihood. The court, however, directed GHMC Commissioner to ensure that social distancing is maintained and people wear masks.

Counsel Mayur Reddy had sought curbs on the weekly markets, citing fear of Covid spread. The Chief Justice replied, “The crowd seen at these weekly markets is not bigger than what is seen in front of bars and restaurants in Banjara Hills area. Please don’t target the poor people. Civic officials are taking care of the issue.”

Chikkudu Prabhakar, another counsel for petitioners, pointed out that the State has given permission to hold 12-day Samatha Murthy celebrations at Muchintal village, where saints and devotees did not follow Covid protocols. “State is permitting religious and political programmes, but is restricting the working class from holding protests against deprivation of livelihood,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao apprised the court that the State government was making every effort to curb the spread of Omicron. “About 6,000 new beds have been set up in pediatric division, which include 4,125 with oxygen facility and 1,875 with ventilators. The State has also conducted a house-to-house fever survey in January to identify people with Covid symptoms and treat them,” he said.The bench later adjourned the hearing till February 28 and directed the State to file a fresh status report.