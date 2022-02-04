STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress deeksha begins, CM’s apology sought

The Congress which announced a 48-hr stir against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal for a ‘new Constitution’ began the deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan. 

Published: 04th February 2022

Senior Cong leader Mallu Ravi speaking during the two-day party protest at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo| R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress which announced a 48-hr stir against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal for a ‘new Constitution’ began the deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao and others organised a ‘palabhishekam’ programme and poured milk on Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue near Tank Bund. In Jogulamba-Gadwal district, Congress leaders led by former MLA S A Sampath Kumar held a dharna. They demanded that KCR apologise by bowing in front of Ambedkar’s statue. 

Meanwhile PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi has decided to attend the second day of the deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. In a media statement, he demanded that KCR be declared an ‘anti-national’ and a ‘traitor’ because the CM had dared to call for a new Constitution and tried to malign the godly image of Ambedkar.  He said that the Congress would continue its protest till KCR withdrew his remarks and tendered an unconditional apology.
 

