Congress deeksha begins, CM’s apology sought

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress which announced a 48-hr stir against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal for a ‘new Constitution’ began the deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao and others organised a ‘palabhishekam’ programme and poured milk on Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue near Tank Bund. In Jogulamba-Gadwal district, Congress leaders led by former MLA S A Sampath Kumar held a dharna. They demanded that KCR apologise by bowing in front of Ambedkar’s statue.

Meanwhile PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi has decided to attend the second day of the deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. In a media statement, he demanded that KCR be declared an ‘anti-national’ and a ‘traitor’ because the CM had dared to call for a new Constitution and tried to malign the godly image of Ambedkar. He said that the Congress would continue its protest till KCR withdrew his remarks and tendered an unconditional apology.

