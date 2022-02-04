Defeating drugs: De-addiction as important as police action   

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the recent flurry of news reports on drugs seizures and arrests could be attributed to either peddlers getting bolder or a proactive police force, the fact remains that the focus is more on the narcotics while de-addiction is relegated to the background.Unfortunately due to what doctors described as ‘misplaced priorities’, drugs abuses seldom voluntarily opt for rehabilitation.

“Government seems to be focused on cornering consumers for punishment while the fact is that they may actually be in need of help and rehabilitation. It seems the government loses hope and confidence in the person who experiments with drugs even for one time,” said a doctor. This doctor pointed to the paltry number of de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the State. “They can be counted on the fingers of one hand,” he said.

The unfortunate part is that even the existing centres are struggling to survive since funding is woefully inadequate. The funds allocated to the health sector is abysmal, and by the time they trickle down to something like de-addiction, they are minuscule and shared by government and private setups.

The guidelines for funding are part of the NFCDA (National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse) Rules of 2006. The guidelines read: The quantum of assistance in the case of NGOs, private bodies / institutions etc. shall be not more than 75 per cent of the actual expenditure as approved by the Governing Body. However, for Government bodies / institutions, funds up to 100 per cent of the actual expenditure as approved by the Governing Body.

Dr VA Prasad, Medical Officer in-charge, Hope Trust, says that the government is realising the importance and is now extending support to private and government de-addiction centres. He said, “While we do our bit, family support is as important. The process of healing actually begins when the family starts supposing the victim.” Uma Shankar, Erragadda Mental Institution Superintendent said, “The victims are provided counselling but if they do not have family support, may again succumb to their desire for a high.”

Tony produced before court, sent back to jail

Hyderabad: Police are planning to seek re-custody of Nigerian drug peddler Tony after his five-day police custody ended on Thursday. He was sent back to Chanchalguda jail after being produced in a court.