Expansion on the cards, ECLAT likely to add 1.4K more jobs across State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eclat Health Solutions Inc, popularly known as ECLAT, a healthcare technology-services company headquartered in Washington DC, USA, on Thursday, announced the expansion of its global delivery centres in Telangana. The firm, backed by private equity investor Gulf Capital, is planning to add another 1,400 employees at Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad centres over the next 18 months.ECLAT is also planning to open two new delivery centres at Warangal and Khammam, and expand its operations in Karimnagar, where it already has 200 employees.

The expansion plan will provide direct jobs to 300 employees each in Warangal and Khammam. In addition, ECLAT plans to expand its current employee base at their Karimnagar and Hyderabad captive centres, by adding 300 and 500 more employees respectively. The leadership team of ECLAT met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday. Rama Rao assured of complete support to the firm from the State government.

“ECLAT has created a strong reputation for the best-quality medical coding and technology solutions among hospitals globally. We thank KT Rama Rao for Telangana government’s support in Tier-2 expansion,” said Karthik Polsani, ECLAT Group CEO.In 2016, ECLAT signed an MoU with the Telangana government to create 200 medical coding and technology jobs.