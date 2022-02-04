Is TS not part of India: Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious displeasure over the non-implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao wondered whether Telangana was not part of the country and the residents of the State were not citizens of the country.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Nageswara Rao said that the Centre failed to implement the assurances like setting up of coach factory, tribal university, steel plant and others listed in the AP Reorganisation Act.

“The Centre sanctioned 157 new medical colleges, but Telangana got none. The State also did not get single institution, even as the Centre sanctioned 84 Navodaya Vidyalayas, seven IIMs, seven IITs, 16 IIITs and seven textile parks. Is Telangana not part of the country,” he asked.

The TRS MP said that before formation of the State, around 15 lakh people used to migrate to other places in search of jobs, but after the formation of Telangana, around 20 lakh workers from other States are working in the State. He added that Telangana was a frontrunner in implementing various schemes like Kalyan Lakshmi, cultivation of oil palm and others.