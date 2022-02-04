STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISB placements: Average pay offered surges by 20%

The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The campus placement drive  of the Indian School of Business (ISB), which has campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad, has concluded for its 2022 batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management. In the week-long placement drive, in which 270 companies participated, 2,066 acceptable offers were made. The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average CTC offered was Rs 34.07 lakh, 20.78 per cent higher than the last year.

The offers were made to the students from firms of various sectors, such as IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. The ISB has 39 per cent of women students, which  is the highest among leading business schools in the south Asian region. Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean of academic programmes, said, “Established conglomerates and start-ups, have made ISB their campus of choice while scouting for high-quality talent.”

