STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR takes stock of arrangements made for Modi’s visit on February 5

Observing that lakhs of devotees would now frequent Sri Ramanujacharya memorial at Mucchintal, he said international tourists and those who seek inner peace would visit the ‘Statue of Equality’.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that Sri Ramanujacharya preached love, equality and mutual respect to the world. Speaking to media while taking stock of the arrangements made for inauguration of the ‘Statue of Equality’ by PM Narendra Modi on February 5, the CM said, “Sri Ramanujacharya preached to us that God treats everyone equally. Therefore, all humans must be treated, loved and respected equally as well.”Observing that lakhs of devotees would now frequent Sri Ramanujacharya memorial at Mucchintal, he said international tourists and those who seek inner peace would visit the ‘Statue of Equality’.

Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao, who was accompanying the CM, took stock of measures being taken to avoid the Covid spread during the PM’s visit on Saturday.  A trial landing of helicopters was also conducted at the three helipads setup at the venue. Discourse by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Ramachandra Jeeyar Swami, Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad, Nepal Krishnamacharya Swami and Ahobila Jeeyar Swami, Carnatic vocal concerts, Kuchipudi performances and Bhajans were also held.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao KCR Sri Ramanujacharya Statue of Equality
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp