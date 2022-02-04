KCR takes stock of arrangements made for Modi’s visit on February 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that Sri Ramanujacharya preached love, equality and mutual respect to the world. Speaking to media while taking stock of the arrangements made for inauguration of the ‘Statue of Equality’ by PM Narendra Modi on February 5, the CM said, “Sri Ramanujacharya preached to us that God treats everyone equally. Therefore, all humans must be treated, loved and respected equally as well.”Observing that lakhs of devotees would now frequent Sri Ramanujacharya memorial at Mucchintal, he said international tourists and those who seek inner peace would visit the ‘Statue of Equality’.

Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao, who was accompanying the CM, took stock of measures being taken to avoid the Covid spread during the PM’s visit on Saturday. A trial landing of helicopters was also conducted at the three helipads setup at the venue. Discourse by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Ramachandra Jeeyar Swami, Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad, Nepal Krishnamacharya Swami and Ahobila Jeeyar Swami, Carnatic vocal concerts, Kuchipudi performances and Bhajans were also held.

