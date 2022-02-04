KK pitches new Statute idea in RS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the TRS proposal to have a new Constitution in Rajya Sabha, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had put forth the idea “out of frustration”. In fact, KCR had made the proposal after spending thoughtful hours on the same, Keshava Rao said and mooted for the new Constitution on the floor of the House. However, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), opposed the proposal tooth and nail.

“Our Chief Minister has decided to throw open the idea of searching for a new Constitution for this country because we know, under you, even the basic structure of secularism, basic structure of our commitment to the nation, basic structure like Governor’s office, like State list and also the Directive Principles are under threat. So, Chandrasekhar Rao made the proposal for a new Constitution for the country,” Keshava Rao said, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address on Thursday.

However, Kharge said: “With all respect to you, I respect you, and you are a senior member, you also know me and I know you for nearly 40-50 years. If you speak of changing of the Constitution, we are the first people to oppose it. You can suggest an Amendment, but you cannot say that the basic Constitution is going to change.” Kharge said that RSS people too wanted a change in the Constitution. “If you too speak on the same tune, we are not going to agree and we will fight tooth and nail.

Responding to this, Keshava Rao said that Congress leaders, today, see no need for a Constitution. “I have never said it will be thrust upon. We have tried, we have undergone 105 Amendments. So, one idea has come, why don’t you go in for a change. We are proposing a new Constitution to the nation for debate, for a discussion, not for acceptance. We will debate it,” Keshava Rao said.

Harish, Talasani defend KCR’s statement

In Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that some people were making an unnecessary issue over the CM’s proposal for a new Constitution. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said in Hyderabad that the proposal for new Constitution was made as the downtrodden were not getting their due share in the Union Budget.

Hate speech law

Alleging that the BJP was on the path of hate politics, Keshava Rao said, “There is an urgent need to bring a special law to tackle the problem of hate speech as recommended by the Supreme Court and the Viswanathan Committee.”