KTR slams Opposition parties for hue and cry over CM's remarks on rewriting Constitution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has criticised the Opposition parties for making a hue and cry about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on rewriting the Constitution. He recalled that Dr Ambedkar had stated three years after drafting the Constitution that if the rulers deviate from its provisions and didn’t rule accordingly, he himself would burn it.

Addressing a gathering of school children, teachers and the people of Nagarkurnool during the inauguration of the new campus for ZPHS Thimmajipet on Friday, he said that even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had constituted a committee in 2001 to suggest possible amendments to the Constitution and that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had openly stated that a new Constitution was needed in the country.

Questioning whether those two leaders were also anti-Ambedkarites, he said the Chief Minister had only raised his objections to the way the Union budget has done injustice to Dalits and farmers, which was unnecessarily being made a big issue by some political parties.

“KCR believed and followed the teaching of Dr BR Ambedkar to teach, organize and agitate. He has followed these principles for 14 years to achieve statehood for Telangana. He is a true Ambedkarite. If you claim to be the followers of Ambedkar, date to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme across the nation,” he told the Centre and BJP leaders.

He also hoped Sri Ramanujacharya, whose memorial named ‘Statue of Equality’ would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mucchintal near Shamshabad on Saturday, would appear in the Prime Minister’s dreams on Friday night, directing him to treat Telangana ‘equally’ on par with other states.

“Not even a single educational institution has been sanctioned to Telangana by the Centre in the past seven years. The Raichur-Macharla railway-line, the industrial corridor on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, and even the national project status for Palammuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme have all fallen on deaf ears, even though we have been requesting the Centre to sanction them. On the other hand, they have given national project status to the Upper Bhadra Project in neighbouring Karnataka,” he said, once again hoping that Sri Ramanujacharya would show the right direction to the Prime Minister in his dreams.

He said the Chief Minister was the only one in the country to perform 10 lakh marriages by implementing Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme and Shaadi Mubarak, give Rs 50,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu and give pensions to 40 lakh Aasara pensioners.

He also appreciated Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy for constructing the most sophisticated school campus for children through his MJR Charitable Trust, by spending Rs 3 crore.

Earlier during the day, Rama Rao has also inaugurated 40 2BHK houses built in Kodugal village of Jadcherla mandal in Mahabubnagar district.