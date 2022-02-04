NSUI leaders throw eggs on MLA’s car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a mark of protest, NSUI leaders in Rangareddy district threw eggs at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s vehicle, after blocking it on the town’s busy road. The leaders have been seeking the arrest of TRS workers who allegedly attacked the NSUI activists when they tried to lay a siege to the MLA’s camp office on January 29.

On that particular day, the TRS men had confronted Congress and NSUI activists, when they reached the camp office, as part of State-wide protests over the issue of unemployment. The approaching group was fended off by pink partymen. Later, the activists held a protest near the local police station demanding action.