STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PM to attend 50th anniversary of  ICRISAT 

These facilities are dedicated to the farmers in Asia and Africa. He will also unveil an ICRISAT logo and launch a commemorative stamp.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru on Saturday. He will inaugurate Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility at the ICRISAT campus. These facilities are dedicated to the farmers in Asia and Africa. He will also unveil an ICRISAT logo and launch a commemorative stamp.Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with senior officials various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made for the PM’s visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Anniversary ICRISAT
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp