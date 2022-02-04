PM to attend 50th anniversary of  ICRISAT 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru on Saturday. He will inaugurate Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility at the ICRISAT campus. These facilities are dedicated to the farmers in Asia and Africa. He will also unveil an ICRISAT logo and launch a commemorative stamp.Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with senior officials various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made for the PM’s visit.