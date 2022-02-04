STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC leaders not allowed to meet CM

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Road Transport Corporation JAC leaders, who went to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, were disappointed when they were not allowed to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The union leaders led by K Raji Reddy, JAC chairman and K Hanumanthu, who have reportedly been seeking an appointment with the CM for the past several days, reached Pragathi Bhavan. However, to their discomfiture, security officials asked them to leave the place. They were later escorted by police to the BRKR Bhavan for submitting the representation copy to higher officials. Here too, the leaders who were not allowed inside the complex. Earlier on January 31, they were not allowed to meet Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, while he was holding a review meeting on the Medaram jatara. 

