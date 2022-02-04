State govt will spend Rs 18K crore on housing schemes, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will be the only State in the country to construct two-bedroom dignity houses for the poor across the State, for which the government will spend over Rs 18,000 crore, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rama Rao said on Thursday.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar in Khairatabad. He said that the biggest Dignity Housing project in Asia in Ramchandrapuram area on the outskirts of the city will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within a week.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Housing Department has completed the mega project, which consists of 15,660 2BHK houses and provisions for civic infrastructure facilities, over 144 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1,422 crore. Nearly one lakh people can live there. “Even though other governments build houses for the poor, but those houses are of the size of a matchbox and mired in legal issues. There is no such problem with the Dignity Housing project,” he said.

Rama Rao also announced that a modern function hall will be constructed in Khairatabad on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s land, which is worth Rs 100 crore. This facility will benefit the poor people, who can celebrate birthdays, marriage and other functions in the hall. “Under the leadership of the CM, who wants to see happiness on the faces of people, the government has decided to distribute the growing wealth of the State in the form of welfare schemes,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will also be built soon. “If a private builder is tasked to build the statue, it will cost at least Rs 50-60 lakh,” he said.