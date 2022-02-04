STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State govt will spend Rs 18K crore on housing schemes, says KTR

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar in Khairatabad.

Published: 04th February 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers K T Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Corporator P Vijaya Reddy hand over house pattas after inaugurating the 2BHK Colony at Indira Nagar, in Khairatabad on Thursday. (Photo | RVK Rao)

Ministers K T Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Corporator P Vijaya Reddy hand over house pattas after inaugurating the 2BHK Colony at Indira Nagar, in Khairatabad on Thursday. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will be the only State in the country to construct two-bedroom dignity houses for the poor across the State, for which the government will spend over Rs 18,000 crore, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rama Rao said on Thursday.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar in Khairatabad. He said that the biggest Dignity Housing project in Asia in Ramchandrapuram area on the outskirts of the city will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within a week. 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Housing Department has completed the mega project, which consists of 15,660 2BHK houses and provisions for civic infrastructure facilities, over 144 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1,422 crore. Nearly one lakh people can live there. “Even though other governments build houses for the poor, but those houses are of the size of a matchbox and mired in legal issues. There is no such problem with the Dignity Housing project,” he said.

Rama Rao also announced that a modern function hall will be constructed in Khairatabad on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s land, which is worth Rs 100 crore. This facility will benefit the poor people, who can celebrate birthdays, marriage and other functions in the hall. “Under the leadership of the CM, who wants to see happiness on the faces of people, the government has decided to distribute the growing wealth of the State in the form of welfare schemes,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will also be built soon. “If a private builder is tasked to build the statue, it will cost at least Rs 50-60 lakh,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Dignity house Government K T Rama Rama Rao
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp