Unemployment rate in TS 7%: MoS Rameswar Teli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unemployment rate in Telangana is around seven per cent, according to the 2019-20 report. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in Rajya Sabha in response to a question on Thursday. The unemployment rate in the State for persons of 15 years and above according to the usual status basis approach during 2019-20 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report was seven per cent. The unemployment rate in rural areas of the State was 5.2 per cent and it was 10.2 per cent in urban areas.

Forest area encroached

In reply to another question, Choubey said that the forest area under encroachment in the State was 2,004.480829 hectares. The total reserve forest area in Telangana was 27,688 sq km in 2021. Out of this, reserved forest was 25,800 sq km, protected forest was 1,592 sq km and unclassed forest was spread over 296 square km.

TRS MP demands BC census

TRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav demanded that the Central government should take up a BC census in the country. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Lingaiah said that it was estimated that people belonging to the Other Backward Classes comprise around 60 to 70 per cent of the country’s population. “In 2018 August, the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had mentioned clearly in the meeting held for National Commission for Backward Classes that a census for OBC will be conducted. He also stated that the roadmap for the same had been prepared.

Unfortunately, this proposal has not been implemented till date,” the TRS MP said. The census for OBC was conducted during the British regime and was not conducted in the last 75 years after the country got the Independence, the TRS MP said. “Livestock census is also being conducted but it is unfortunate that the census for OBC is not being conducted,” he lamented. TN, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha have adopted resolutions urging the Centre to conduct a census for BCs.

4 tigers died in 2021

To another question Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that as many as four tigers had died in the State in 2021. Out of 127 tigers which died in the country in 2021, four were from the state.