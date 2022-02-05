Attack on Owaisi a bid to fan violence: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy on Friday said that the attempt on the life of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was a bid to fan communal tensions for electoral gains in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Condemning the incident, Shashidhar Reddy said: “In the prevailing tense atmosphere of electioneering in UP, an attempt like this creates a lot of suspicion over the motive of those responsible. It is a strong effort to polarise the elections.”

“A thorough investigation must be conducted to identify the culprits as well as those behind them,” he added.The Congress leader said he was relieved to know that Asaduddin Owaisi is safe. “It is a matter of relief that he was unharmed,” he said.