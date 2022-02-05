STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government conducting cancer screening at all PHCs for early detection: Harish

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the onus of prevention of cancer was on the people, who had to change their lifestyle and get treated for cancer in its primary stage before it is too late.

Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the monile cancer screening bus at MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo |R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the State government has been conducting cancer screening for people above 40 years of age at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) so that the disease can be detected early and proper treatment is provided to the patients.

At an event organised to observe World Cancer Day, the Minister inaugurated a mobile cancer screening bus (Rs 1 crore), a 300-bed patient attendants’ block (Rs 3 crore), 128-slides CT Scan (Rs 7.16 crore), a dental X-ray OPG machine (Rs 40 lakh) and 24 special rooms for employees availing EHS constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore by the state government at MNJ Cancer Hospital in Lakdikapul.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the onus of prevention of cancer was on the people, who had to change their lifestyle and get treated for cancer in its primary stage before it is too late.

