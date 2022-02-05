STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hasten works on new medical colleges: T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao on Friday directed the officials to expedite and complete works on construction of eight government medical colleges well ahead of visits by the National Medical Commission team to inspects the campuses.

During a review meeting held at MCHRD campus in Hyderabad, he  also directed the officials to complete construction of a multi-speciality hospital in 15 acres at the Warangal Health City campus, for which Rs 1,100 crore administrative sanctions has already been given.

