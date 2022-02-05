Hasten works on new medical colleges: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao on Friday directed the officials to expedite and complete works on construction of eight government medical colleges well ahead of visits by the National Medical Commission team to inspects the campuses.

During a review meeting held at MCHRD campus in Hyderabad, he also directed the officials to complete construction of a multi-speciality hospital in 15 acres at the Warangal Health City campus, for which Rs 1,100 crore administrative sanctions has already been given.