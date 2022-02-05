STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad school teacher tries to strip and molest glass IV girl; booked under POCSO Act

The girl has been sent for counselling. It is learned that the accused had been nabbed, but police are yet to confirm it.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

​(Representational Photo)

​(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A government school teacher tried to strip and molest a class IV girl near here on Saturday morning.

Ashwaq Ahmed, serving as a teacher in a Government school in Falaknuma, fled from the spot after the student raised an alarm.

According to police, on Saturday morning when the girl came to the school, the accused who was already present there, noticed her and took her into a classroom. Once there, he started stripping her clothes. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, he warned her to hush up and beat her up. As soon as other teachers rushed to the classroom and rescued the girl, the accused managed to flee.

The girl's parents immediately informed the police. The girl has been sent for counselling. It is learned that the accused had been nabbed, but police are yet to confirm it.

Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector Chatrinaka police station under whose jurisdiction the school falls in, said that on a complaint from the girl's father, a case has been registered against Ashwaq under sections 354 of the IPC, POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act and further investigation is in process.

