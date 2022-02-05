KCR insulted democracy, says Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has all along been cheating the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and is now planning a conspiracy against the community by saying that the Constitution needs to be rewritten.

Asking the CM to refrain from making such irresponsible statements, he demanded that the former offer an unconditional apology to the people in front of the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.Addressing mediapersons at the party office here, Jeevan Reddy said the CM’s comments on Constitution was an insult to democracy. He asked KCR not to forget that Telangana was formed with the help of Constitution.

Stating that Rao has no right to continue as the CM, he said: “KCR never met the PM over State bifurcation issues. TRS and BJP have been sidelining the people of Telangana,”