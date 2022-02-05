STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR, Modi draw inspiration from dictators, says Revanth

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy attributed ulterior motives to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for advocating a new Constitution for the nation.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy speaks during a deeksha organised in protest against KCR’s remarks on Constitution at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy attributed ulterior motives to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for advocating a new Constitution for the nation. Speaking at the concluding programme of two-day deeksha by the Congress workers at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday against pitching for a new Constitution for India, he said: “Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR were in league with each other and they together want to bring in a new Constitution the way Chinese strongman Xi Jinping had changed the Constitution of his country to become the president for life. These two leaders are also up to the same game. They draw inspiration from dictators like Xi Jingping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.”

Revanth Reddy said that India had flourished as the largest democracy in the world all because of the Constitution authored by BR Ambedkar. “The entire world knows the importance of Indian Constitution, except these two leaders,” he said.

